Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

Putin schockt alle: Falls Merz Kanzler wird, werde ich …

(16244) SCOTT RITTER: EUROPA BEFREIE DICH VOM JOCH DER NATO! – YouTube

WEF, Great Reset und ihre Drahtzieher – Gibt es doch eine Weltverschwörung?

(16244) KRALL über AfD-Beitritt & untragbarer Arroganz der Politiker gegenüber dem Bürger! – YouTube

Elon Musk sperrt 5 Millionen X-Konten in 6 Monaten. Er dient seinen jüdischen Gläubigern und Herren

Link zum Video

(16153) „Es muss ein langsam wirkendes Gift sein …“ – Interview mit Prof. Stefan Hockertz – Teil 2

(16244) Schuldzinsen, was Sie wissen sollten – Dipl. -Wi-Ing Christian Musiol |www.kla.tv/25020 [23.

Werbung für satanische Künstlerin mit unseren Zwangsabgabe-Gebühren? | #Kannibalismus | Kla.TV

Genetische Veränderung des Lebens auf der Erde. Die Menschen begannen mit den Covid-Injektionen

Link zum Video

Lawrow lobt die AfD für ihre konstruktive Linie

(16423) Harald Kujat spricht über USA & RUSSLAND aus wovor unsere Politiker Angst haben! – YouTube

(16423) Geiseldeal & Waffenruhe in Gaza: Ende des Völkermords und Niederlage für Israel? – YouTube

(16423) LAWROW: WIR WOLLEN GEGENSEITIGEN RESPEKT – WASHINGTON FORDERT GEHORSAM – YouTube

2006 Verbindung Morgellons-Nanobots-Chemtrails erklärt. Sie sind synthetisch, von Menschen gemacht

Link zum Video

(16423) Aufgetauchte Impfdaten des PEI: „Blanker Horror“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Prof. Dyker u. Prof.

(16423) Gefängnis nach Impf-Verweigerung: Soldat rechnet mit dem System ab | Oberfeldwebel Alexander

(16423) Das hat mal richtig Spaß gemacht. Klar, erfrischend ehrlich, intelligent und furchtlos. Toll

Putin Pressekonferenz (Deutsch Übersetzung) Iran, Syrien, Ukraine, Erdogan, USA, Trump & mehr