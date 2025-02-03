Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

PUTIN enthüllt riesiges Problem von FRIEDENSVERHANDLUNGEN durch SELENSKYJ!

Zuckerbergs erstaunliche Ankündigung: Wird Meta wirklich Zensur entgegenwirken?

Project Stargate – Analyst Heiko Schöning zu den Hintergründen der angeblichen Impfung gegen Krebs

Dichter Nebel, der giftig riecht und schmeckt, als Kriegswaffe, um die Bevölkerung krank zu machen

Musk will Mensch-Maschine-Mischungen (Deutsche Untertitel)

Krall & Bubeck: Wie unsere Zukunft verspielt wird!

Gedanken zur Bundestagswahl 2025 – Wirtschaft und Migration

Gewalt im Sport: Die Impfungen erzeugen auch Gewalt und spalten die Gesellschaft. Teil XII – 12

Sonnenscheindauer durch Meereszyklen bestimmt – Klimaschau 208

Trump versetzt Tiefen Staat in Panik | Von Rainer Rupp

Zurück zur Covid-Zukunft?

Sonnensystem bewegt sich in Bereich des Alls mit physik.-chem. Eigenschaften, die auf die DNA wirken

Prof. Mearsheimer – Trumps Außenpolitik, Ukraine-Krieg & Waffenruhe in Gaza

Die Front bröckelt an allen Ecken und Enden. Ukrainische Armee bricht immer weiter zusammen

„Sie sind vermummt auf mich zu gerannt!“ ‪@KetzerDerNeuzeit‬ im Interview