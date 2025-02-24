Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

J. Sachs: Ukrainekrieg könnten Russland und USA diplomatisch verhindern, aber Biden wollte den Krieg

THILO SARRAZIN: „SCHLIMMER ALS VORHERGESAGT!“ | GEGENPOL INTERVIEW

Die Geopolitik des Friedens – Professor Jeffrey Sachs im Europaparlament

Morgellons-Krankheit: Geo-Engineering, Impfungen und Medikamente. Eine biosynthetische Lebensform

INDIENS AUSSENMINISTER HAT VON DER LEYEN LIVE ZUM SCHWEIGEN GEBRACHT!

Bob Amsterdam Wie USAID Zelensky hilft, Christentum mit falschen Kirchen und Gewalt zu zerstören

Schluss mit diesen SRF-Besserwissern #shorts

KI-Impfungen gegen Krebs: Der Mensch soll durch Technologie ersetzt werden: Synthetische Biologie

Das GEFÄHRLICHSTE BUCH der Welt (Grim Hustle – Deutsch)

Eine-Weltregierung der UNO durch Agenda 2030?

Post-Vac: Die vertuschte Katastrophe – Kardiologe und ehem. Chefarzt berichtet

US-Psychiater: Unsterblichkeitskult der Verwandlung in Maschinen bedroht die menschliche Identität

Kennedy: mRNA-Injektionen sind ein Projekt mit militärischem Ursprung

TRUMP LÄSST SELENSKIJ FALLEN – BAERBOCK FASSUNGSLOS! | GEGENPOL

Paukenschlag! Darum wird jetzt ALLES noch schlimmer! (Dr. Paul Brandenburg Interview)