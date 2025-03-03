Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

SCOTT RITTER: USA ZIEHEN SICH AUS EUROPA ZURÜCK

MANOVA International: Decoding the Truman Show with James Corbett

Was die Medien nicht berichten: Israels Spur der Verwüstung

Die Agenda ist, Gehirn mit KI zu verbinden, um soziales System zu kontrollieren. Rest ist Fassade

Schweizer Journalist zerlegt Friedrich Merz und geht damit Viral!

Tucker Carlson: Luke Gromen: Warum die CIA nicht will, dass Sie Gold besitzen

COVIDLAND Teil 1/3 -Der Schuss -Dokumentation #wirvergessennicht #covid19 #polizei #coronavirus #who

Die Globalisten spielen weiterhin Gott, mit der Ausrede der Freiheit nehmen sie uns alle Rechte

So brutal sind linke Demos für Andersdenkende…

Wolfgang Wodarg im Gespräch über Merz, Milliardäre, Früherkennung und die Homöopathie

„Mutti-Mord hätte CDU gerettet“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Prof. Dr. Norbert Bolz

Alcyon Pleyaden Extra 76: Weltkriege, psychopathische Eliten, Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Truman

Wenn Du das weißt wird jede PSYOP offensichtlich (Chase Hughes – Deutsch)

Klimamodelle unterschätzen Ruß-Wirkung – Klimaschau 213

Die große Trump / Selenskyj Show! Was gerade wirklich aufgeführt wird