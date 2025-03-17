Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

Die Geimpften sind jetzt offiziell GMO, Genetisch Modifizierte Organismen -Dr. Kotlár

Prof. Mearsheimer – DAS IST UNFASSBAR (DUMM)! (Im Gespräch mit Judge Napolitano)

SCOTT RITTER: DEUTSCHLAND RUINIERT SICH SELBST – RUSSLAND LACHT UND SIEGT

Trump, Vance und Musk – retten Sie die USA? Wer rettet uns?

Die falsche Pandemie: größtes Verbrechen in Menschheitsgeschichte. Sie wussten es und versteckten es

Was kann die E-ID? | Vortrag von Rolf Rauschenbach an der E-ID-Infoveranstaltung in Schwyz

Wie sicher ist die E-ID? | Vortrag von Josef Ender an der E-ID-Infoveranstaltung in Schwyz

Corona: „Ursache Laborunfall ist Unsinn“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg

Übersterblichkeit durch Nierenversagen 150-mal höher als durch Myokarditis. USA: 220.000 Fälle

Dr. med. Andreas Heisler: „Die Medien haben dem Staat gesagt, ihr müsst den platt machen.»

Was DISNEY dir VERSCHWEIGT… Die DUNKLE Wahrheit ENTHÜLLT!

ENDZEIT: Der Vatikan, seine Prinzen & der DAVIDISCHE BUND | Prof. Dr. Walter Veith | ganzer Vortrag

Impfen gegen einen Infektionsausbruch treibt Evolution und Mutation des Virus voran, wie bei Covid

EX-NATO General Kujat zum aktuellen Friedensprozess im UKRAINEKRIEG!

CBDC Risiken: Prof. Werners dystopische Warnung

Clayton Morris von Redacted Bei Tucker

Russen weiter auf dem Vormarsch! Der komplette Zusammenbruch rückt immer näher

Im Gespräch: Karin Leukefeld (Gräueltaten der Gruppe HTS in Syrien)