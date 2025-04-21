Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

Orban lässt Politbombe platzen! | Ganz EU wütend!

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs im Interview – CIA-Operationen, Iran und Israel

Was Sie über die kommende KI nicht wissen: 10 schockierende Wahrheiten

Wie die Eliten eine neue Klasse von Sklaven schaffen (Whitney Webb bei Glenn Beck – 2022, Deutsch)

Kriegsschauplatz Deutschland – Nächster Akt

Jeffrey Sachs – Trumps absurde Handelspolitik führt zur Verarmung der Amerikaner & schadet der Welt

Menschheit auf direktem Weg ins digitale Gefängnis!

Seltsame Objekte regnen über Amerika Florida | Was verbirgt die Regierung? | Redacted

Pakistan UNSEEN walking Tour in – 4K 60FPS

Wie Entwickler freier-Energie-Technlogien gezielt bekämpft werden 2006 (DE)

Dr. Daniele Ganser: CIA Terroranschlag in Mailand – Piazza Fontana 1969

So Künstlich Ist Echter Orangensaft Wirklich

LERNEN SIE DIE BABYS KENNEN, DIE ZUR HERSTELLUNG VON IMPFSTOFFEN VERWENDET WURDEN

Wer und was steckt hier wirklich dahinter? | Javier Milei

Gegenschlag – Larry Johnson und Scott Ritter analysieren