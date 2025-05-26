Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Frische Einblicke – jederzeit!
Unsere neuesten Videos bringen euch spannende Perspektiven und aktuelle Informationen zu den wichtigsten Themen weltweit. Ob kurze Zusammenfassung oder tiefgehende Analyse – hier ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Lawrow antwortet Selenski und den EU-Kriegstreibern

Tiefer Staat in Bern? EU- & WHO-Verträge untergraben Schweizer Volksrechte!

Trump und Macron schmeicheln syrischen Terroristen mit neuem Image?

Die Effekte von LICHT auf den MENSCHLICHEN KÖRPER (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Das ist kein Antisemitismus.

Es passiert in 24 Stunden! – Hoss und Hopf #269

5G: Investigativer Filmemacher Klaus Scheidsteger bietet Zensurmedien die Stirn!

Diese Asyl-Debatte verlief ungewohnt offen! (Clownswelt Special)

SCOTT RITTER: RUSSLAND WIRD ODESSA EINNEHMEN!

Bargeldverbot, digitale Währungen & Enteignung: Was du JETZT tun musst

Die Klimakatastophe: Wahrheit oder Wahn?

Warum verbietet die EU den freien Zugang zu essentiellem Lithium? Dr. Michael Nehls bei Eva Herman

Präsident des Vereins WIR: «Alles, was wir brauchen, ist uns schon gegeben»

Raus aus Europa? Freiheit, Sonne, Sicherheit? Panama als Zuflucht vor Europas Krisen

Hat der Krieg bereits begonnen? – DANIELE GANSER analysiert die Lage!