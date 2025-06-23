Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Montag

Frische Einblicke – jederzeit!
Unsere neuesten Videos bringen euch spannende Perspektiven und aktuelle Informationen zu den wichtigsten Themen weltweit. Ob kurze Zusammenfassung oder tiefgehende Analyse – hier ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Eskalation: Iran schägt zurück, Putin richtet Drohung an Israel und an die USA

Direkt zum Video:

Jeffrey Sachs zum Nahost Konflikt!

Putin antwortet auf die Frage, wie weit die Russische Armee in der Ukraine noch gehen wird

Israels geheimes Atomwaffenarsenal: Wird der Iran es ins Visier nehmen? | N18G

Iran-Krieg geplant! Warum Energiepreise explodieren werden

Israels und Irans kurze Geschichte (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Online-Petition gegen WHO-Diktat „Keine Änderung der IGV“ (bis 29.6.2025) | www.kla.tv/38009

«Drecksarbeit»: Didi Hallervorden zeigt Merz an

MOSHE ZUCKERMANN: ISRAELS MILITARISMUS BRAUCHT IMMER NEUE KRIEGE!

Neue Arten der Kriegsführung – Israel, Iran, Russland, Ukraine | Drohnen, Raketen, Luftangriffe

Der israelische „Auferstehungskrieg“ und seine Auswirkungen | Karin Leukefeld | NDS-Podcast

Krall & Bubeck: Das System frisst sich selbst – und dich gleich mit!

Regierung bezahlt Bargeldfeinde – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Hakon von Holst

Ehemaliger US-Oberst: Wer wird den Iran-Israel-Krieg gewinnen?

Merz Worte erinnern an dunkle Zeiten | Von Rainer Rupp

Dann kann man Rostock abschreiben – über den Zustand der norddeutschen Friedensbewegung