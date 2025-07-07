Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Das steckt WIRKLICH hinter dem Ukraine-Konflikt (Dr. Daniele Ganser)

Tucker Carlson interviewt den iranischen Präsidenten Mosoud Pezeshkian

Interview mit Roger Bittel – AGENDA 2030 braucht das totale Chaos

ATOMKRIEG RÜCKT NÄHER! – Jeffrey Sachs analysiert

Ab 2026: Wird jeder Schweizer automatisch zum Organspender? | www.kla.tv/38067

Wie das Britische Empire nie unterging

Warum Israel den Iran angegriffen hat – und warum dies nach hinten losging | Dr. Shir Hever

Es kommt etwas GROSSES … Behalten Sie BlackRock im Auge

WESTEN BEARBEITET INDIEN UND CHINA – BRASILIEN BLOCKIERT BRICS-NEUAUFNAHMEN | GEGENPOL

5 wichtige Fakten, die Sie über die neue Weltordnung wissen müssen (MAI 2025)

„Künftig reicht schon ´Risiko` für Pandemie“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Beate Sybille Pfeil

Anbindungsvertrag Schweiz/EU – Wie weiter? François Baur, Eric Nussbaumer, Franz Grüter, Marcel Erni