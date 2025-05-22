Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Offener Brief zur Berichterstattung des öffentlich-rechtlichen Medienapparats anlässlich der Corona-Pandemie

Vor dem Hintergrund der mehrheitlich als einseitig empfundenen Corona-Berichterstattung im öffentlich-rechtlichen Rundfunk hat der MWGFD-Vorstand einen offenen Brief an die Intendanten der öffentlich-rechtlichen Sender verschickt, den wir zur weiteren Verbreitung veröffentlichen.

Mit dem folgenden Schreiben wenden wir uns als Mediziner und Wissenschaftler für Gesundheit, Freiheit und Demokratie an die Verantwortlichen der öffentlich-rechtlichen Rundfunkanstalten in Deutschland.

