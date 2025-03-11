Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Redacted: Die Wahrheit über SYRIEN! Sie werden nicht glauben, was WIRKLICH los ist!

In dieser Folge von Redacted geht es um die geopolitische Lage in Syrien und die Reaktionen der internationalen Gemeinschaft. Die Vereinigten Staaten und die Europäische Union zeigen sich überrascht über die aktuellen Entwicklungen, doch unser Gast, der Journalist Kvork Almassian, sieht dies anders.

Als armenisch-orthodoxer Christ mit syrischen Wurzeln analysiert er die Situation und erklärt, warum diese Eskalation absehbar war. In dem Gespräch werden die westliche Einflussnahme, die Rolle extremistischer Gruppen und die Auswirkungen auf die syrische Bevölkerung kritisch beleuchtet.

