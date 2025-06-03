Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Rund 45‘000 Bürger fordern: Bundesrat muss WHO-Express umgehend stoppen!

Medienmitteilung von ABF Schweiz: Eine vom Aktionsbündnis freie Schweiz koordinierte Online-Petition hat beinahe Referendumsstärke erreicht. Rund 45 000 Personen verlangen, dass der Bundesrat umgehend die Änderungen der Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften zurückweist. Nur so kann eine echte demokratische Debatte stattfinden.

