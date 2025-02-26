Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Schuldenbremse – eine Frage von Anstand und Ehrbarkeit

Egon W. Kreutzer

Die Wahl ist gelaufen. Der alte Bundestag ist abgewählt. Die alten Mehrheiten sind zerfallen.

Sollte man meinen.

Der neue Bundestag, der sich seinen Kanzler erst noch wählen muss, wird aus brandmauertaktischen Gründen eine qualifizierte Mehrheit für eine Grundgesetzänderung auch mit Hängen und Würgen und der (in „Die Linke“ umbenannten) SED kaum noch auf die Beine stellen können.

Man sollte meinen, dass die Wähler dies am Sonntag per Saldo so gewollt haben.

Nun wollen jene Parteien, die sich anschi

