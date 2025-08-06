Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Souveränismus statt Globalismus!

Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren

In weniger als zwei Monaten stimmen wir dank MASS-VOLL! über die elektronische Identität ab. Diese Abstimmung können wir mit Ihrem Einsatz gewinnen. Wir publizieren mehrere Videos und Fakten-Grafiken pro Wochen, bitte teilen Sie diese und informieren Sie damit Ihr Umfeld.

Material muss bestellt, bezahlt, produziert, geliefert und verteilt werden. Wir dürfen keine Zeit verlieren! Bestellen Sie noch heute Ihr Material und verbreiten Sie es überall. Wir haben alles in drei Sprachen. Machen Sie die Kampagne im ganzen Land sichtbar!

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen