Besonders Mädchen sind von lockdownbedingten psychischen Beeinträchtigungen betroffen (Bild: CandyRetriever/Shutterstock.com)

Studie: So hat die Corona-Politik die Gehirne unserer Kinder beschädigt

Lockdowns haben neurologische Spuren hinterlassen. Besonders Mädchen zeigen mit beschleunigter Hirnalterung. Was das für ihre Zukunft bedeutet.

Immer mehr Studien belegen die negativen Folgen der Lockdown-Maßnahmen während der Corona-Pandemie auf die Entwicklung von Kindern und Jugendlichen.

Höheres Risiko für Angststörungen

Eine aktuelle Untersuchung der University of Washington zeigt nun erstmals, dass die Lockdowns sogar die Struktur des sich entwickelnden Gehirns bei Teenagern veränderten – und zwar in Form einer beschleunigten Hirnalterung. Besonders betroffen waren Mädchen.

