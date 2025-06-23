Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Treibt der Mindestlohn die Inflation

Laut einer Umfrage vom Deutschen Gewerkschaftsbund (DGB) will eine Mehrheit der Bevölkerung eine Erhöhung des Mindestlohns, der Bundesrat hat 2024 allerdings noch dagegen gestimmt. Dabei gibt es gute Gründe, theoretische Argumente und empirische Belege für einen höheren Mindestlohn.

Nach einer Umfrage vom Deutschen Gewerkschaftsbund (DGB) will eine Mehrheit der Bevölkerung eine Erhöhung des Mindestlohns auf 15 Euro pro Stunde. Dies ist auch deswegen relevant weil es theoretische Argumente und empirische Belege für einen höheren Mindestlohn gibt.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen