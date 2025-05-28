Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Warum die Bundeswehr in Litauen ein Ablenkungsmanöver ist

Verteidigungsminister Boris Pistorius meldet „Fortschritte“ beim Aufbau einer ständigen Bundeswehr-Brigade in Litauen. Was von offizieller Seite als „Zeichen der Solidarität mit unseren NATO-Partnern“ verkauft wird, ist in Wirklichkeit Teil einer sicherheitspolitischen Illusion, die Deutschland teuer zu stehen kommen wird – militärisch, wirtschaftlich und gesellschaftlich. „Wir stehen fest an der Seite unserer Partner“, so Pistorius.Nur schade,…

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen