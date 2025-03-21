Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Bundesrat Beat Jans, Bild: Schweizerische Bundeskanzlei / Sina Guntern

Wenn der Islam zur Schweiz gehört, gehört dann auch die Todesstrafe dazu?

Die Behauptung von Bundesrat Beat Jans ist entweder geschichtsblind – oder geradezu absurd.

von Kacem El Ghazzali

Bundesrat Beat Jans setzte mit seiner Teilnahme am Fastenbrechen der Föderation islamischer Dachorganisationen Schweiz ein beachtenswertes Zeichen. «Mit Freude habe ich gestern Abend am Fastenbrechen teilgenommen», schrieb er auf X, gefolgt von einem herzlichen «Ramadan Mubarak». Diese Geste verdient Anerkennung. Sie zeigt einen Staatsmann, der Respekt für die religiösen Bräuche eines Teils der Bevölkerung demonstriert.

Doch dann fügte Jans einen Satz hinzu, der diese Geste unnötig belastet:

