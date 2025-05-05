Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

WHO-Verträge ohne demokratische Kontrolle: Bundesrat gibt still und heimlich Schweizer Souveränität preis

DRINGLICHER APPELL: ABF Schweiz ruft Öffentlichkeit, Medien und Politik auf, jetzt für die Wahrung der demokratischen Rechte einzustehen – bevor die Entscheidungen unumkehrbar sind.

Mit den Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften (IGV) und einem neuen Pandemiepakt würde die Souveränität der Schweiz in Gesundheitsfragen stark eingeschränkt. Das Aktionsbündnis freie Schweiz fordert den Bundesrat auf, jetzt die Zurückweisung der geänderten IGV zu erklären. Ausserdem muss die Schweizer Delegation an der kommenden Weltgesundheitskonferenz in Genf den Pandemievertrag aufgrund schwerwiegender Verfahrensmängel zurückweisen.

