Wie die BRD die DDR wiederholt

Die Methoden der DDR sind zurück, wenn auch unter neuen Namen. Wer sich nicht den „politischen Vorgaben“ anpasst, wird gesellschaftlich isoliert und beruflich zerstört. Ein System der Ausgrenzung, das nur allzu bekannt ist.

Zusammengefasst

Der Übergang von der Ost-Diktatur zur Demokratie in Deutschland galt lange als Triumph der Freiheit. Doch was heute als „unsere Demokratie“ verkauft wird, lässt sich nicht nur als fauliger Rückfall in autoritäre Strukturen beschreiben, es ist ein meisterhaft inszenierter Umstieg in eine Art „DDR 2.0“.

