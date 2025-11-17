Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Zolldividenden: Show statt Strategie

US-Präsident Trumps Vorschlag, den meisten Amerikanern 2’000 US-Dollar zu zahlen – die sogenannte „Zolldividende“ –, mag in der Tat wie leicht verdientes Geld erscheinen.

Doch hinter der Schlagzeile stecken höhere Konsumkosten, steigende Schulden und wachsende Ungleichheit.

Auf den ersten Blick also ein populistischer Bonus; in Wahrheit dürfte dieser die wirtschaftlichen Probleme, die er angeblich lösen soll, nur verschärfen.

