Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

46.544 Jobs futsch in wenigen Tagen?

Egon W. Kreutzer

Für mich, als den selbsternannten Protokollführer der Arbeitsplatzverluste in Deutschland, ist es immer wieder herausfordernd, die Entwicklung meiner Statistik zu erklären.

Wie kommt es zum Beispiel, dass zwischen dem 27. August und dem 5. September 2025 plötzlich 46.544 abgebaute Stellen erfasst werden?

Wie kommt es, dass die BA in ihrer Arbeitslosenstatistik weit weniger Zuwachs ausweist, als es sich über den Stellenabbau vermuten ließe?

Nun, es ist ein großes Durcheinander, ein Tohuwabohu, ein Dschungel

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen