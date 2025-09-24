Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Ein ganz normaler Dienstag im Jahr null der Ära Merz

Egon W. Kreutzer

Armes Ingolstadt

Der bayerische Rundfunk, zuständig für die ausgewogene und wahrheitsgemäße Information der bayerischen Bevölkerung, macht am Beispiel Ingolstadt deutlich, wie reich Deutschland immer noch ist.

Als es der VW-Tochter Audi noch gut ging, konnten die 140.000 Einwohner sich über 453 Millionen Euro Gewerbesteuer freuen. In den aktuellen Planungen der Stadt werden sind aus dieser Quelle nur 70 Millionen erwartet. Die Folge: Ingolstadt ist nicht mehr in der Lage, einen ausgeglichenen Haushalt vorzulegen.

