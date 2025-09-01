Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Printscreen: occrp

Botswana: Gesundheitsnotstand und Diamanten-Deal mit Genfer Skandal-Bank

Die Regierung Botswanas plant einen milliardenschweren Diamanten-Deal, während das Land im Gesundheitsnotstand steckt. Medikamente fehlen, Krankenhäuser sind überlastet. Laut Financial Times bereitet Präsident Duma Boko dennoch den Einstieg bei De Beers vor – unterstützt von der Genfer Bank CBH, die wegen Geldwäsche-Vorwürfen in Venezuela in der Kritik steht.

Botswana steht vor einer paradoxen Situation: Während Präsident Duma Boko den nationalen Gesundheitsnotstand ausruft, weil Medikamente fehlen und Krankenhäuser überlastet sind, bereitet seine Regierung parallel einen

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen