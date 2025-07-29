Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Bürger-Protest gegen die Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften der WHO nötig

Zu den Änderungen der Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften (IHR) der WHO, die globale Notstandserklärungen, digitale Gesundheitspässe, Gen-Therapie-Impfungen oder Lockdown-Mechanismen ohne parlamentarische Mitbestimmung der Länder ermöglichen, haben bereits mehrere Staaten, darunter die USA und Italien, rechtzeitig Einspruch erhoben. Die deutsche Politik unterstützt die WHO, muss aber nach der Sommerpause noch ein Zustimmungsgesetz beschließen. Die „GemeinWohl-Lobby – Bürgerinitiative für die Zukunft“ ruft zu einem breiten energischen Protest gegen diese globale Gesundheitsdiktatur bei den verantwortlichen Politikern auf.

