Bundestagswahl: So stehen die Parteien zum Bargeld

Am 23. Februar wählt Deutschland. 29 Parteien treten an. Wie stehen sie zum Bargeld? Wir haben nachgefragt. Die etablierten Parteien messen wir in unserem Parteienvergleich auch an ihren Taten. Von Hakon von Holst, 11.02.2025.

Bargeld verleiht Kontrolle über die eigenen Ausgaben, es flutscht nicht bequem davon mit einem Wisch über das Smartphone. Bargeld ist das einzige staatliche Zahlungsmittel für jedermann – kostenlos und nicht im Interesse der Finanzindustrie, die sich an den Gebühren für Kartennutzung bereichert. Und nicht zuletzt bleiben

