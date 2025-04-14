Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Demokratie? Mal ganz im Ernst …

Egon W. Kreutzer

Kommen Sie ein bisschen näher.  Ich muss Ihnen was ins Ohr flüstern. Bitte …

Glauben Sie noch irgendwas?

Vertrauen Sie noch irgendwem?

Dann kommen Sie mit. Ich habe mir einen abhörsicheren, schalldichten Raum bauen lassen. Da können wir reden.

So. Hier können wir frei sprechen.

Sie haben vorhin nichts gesagt, nur zweimal leicht den Kopf geschüttelt. Haben Sie Angst?

Angst? Das würde ich so nicht sagen. Ich bin halt vorsichtig.

Sie glauben also

