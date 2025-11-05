Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Demokratie-Varianten

Egon W. Kreutzer

In New York wird auf demokratische Weise ein neuer Bürgermeister gewählt. Aber was soll das heißen: Auf demokratische Weise?

Demokratie ist nicht einfach Demokratie. Automobil ist ja auch nicht einfach Automobil. Es haben sich zu jedem Begriff Spielarten herausgebildet. Beim Automobil reicht das vom kleinen Sport-Cabrio bis zum gigantischen Hausfrauen SUV und zum ISIS-Pickup – wahlweise mit Benzin, Diesel oder Elektromotor, und dies mit gehöriger Vielfalt der Marken und Modelle.

