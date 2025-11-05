Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Pandemieabkommen – Diese Woche in Genf: Neue Runde im Verhandlungspoker der WHO – es geht um Kontrolle, Daten und Souveränität.

Die laufenden Verhandlungen zum PABS-Anhang sind mehr als technische Detailarbeit – sie berühren zentrale Fragen von Souveränität, finanzieller Kontrolle, gerechter Vorteilsaufteilung und demokratischer Legitimation.

Für die Schweiz und andere Staaten steht damit nicht nur die künftige Pandemievorsorge zur Debatte, sondern auch die Frage, wer im globalen Gesundheitsrecht letztlich entscheidet – Staaten im Auftrag ihrer Bürgerinnen und Bürger, oder internationale Netzwerke mit wirtschaftlichen Interessen.

