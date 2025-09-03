Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die Toten von NRW

Egon W. Kreutzer

Wenn AfD-Kandidaten kurz vor der Wahl sterben wie die Fliegen, kann das doch nicht mit rechten Dingen zugehen.


Nun ja, wenn nicht mit rechten Dingen, dann halt mit linken. Politischer Meuchelmord in vier Fällen, oder sogar in sechs Fällen, wie inzwischen gemeldet wird.

„Äußerste Unwahrscheinlichkeit“, lassen sich Kommentatoren von künstlichen Intelligenzen ausrechen, als handle es sich um ein Abenteuer aus „Per Anhalter durch die Galaxis“, und plädieren für Obduktionen.

