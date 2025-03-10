Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

shutterstock

Die USA machen beim WHO-Abkommen nicht mehr mit – und die Schweiz? Zeit für einen Faktencheck zu den Behauptungen von Barbara Schedler Fischer in der NZZ

Barbara Schedler Fischer ist seit August 2024 Leiterin der Abteilung Internationales im Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG)2, Vizedirektorin und Botschafterin. Ihre Aufgabe: Die internationalen Interessen der Schweiz in Organisationen wie der WHO zu vertreten – doch wer genau hinsieht, erkennt, dass es dabei offenbar nicht um den Schutz der Schweizer Souveränität geht, sondern vielmehr um deren schleichenden Abbau, stellt Frau Schedler Fischer doch die Änderungen der Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften (IGV) als harmlos und unwichtig dar.

