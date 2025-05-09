Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos.com

EU-Unterwerfungsvertrag: «Noch schlimmer für die Schweiz als befürchtet»

Dass der Bundesrat den EU-Vertrag geheim hält, ist ein Affront gegen die direkte Demokratie und die Bevölkerung. Zumal gemäss «Blick» EU-Parlamentarier den Vertrag noch vor dem Schweizer Volk lesen konnten. Auf Druck der SVP konnten einzelne Schweizer Parlamentarier Einsicht nehmen. Für die SVP waren Vizepräsidentin Magdalena Martullo-Blocher und Fraktionspräsident Thomas Aeschi dort. Ihr Fazit: «Der EU-Vertrag ist für die Schweiz noch schlimmer als befürchtet.»

