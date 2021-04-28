Europäische Datenbank für unerwünschte Nebenwirkungen für COVID-19 „Impfstoffe“: 7766 Tote 330’218 Verletzungen

Die europäische Datenbank für Berichte über vermutete Arzneimittelreaktionen ist EudraVigilance, die auch Berichte über Verletzungen und Todesfälle nach den experimentellen COVID-19 „Impfstoffen“ verfolgt.
Hier ist, was EudraVigilance über ihre Datenbank schreibt:
Diese Website wurde von der Europäischen Arzneimittelagentur im Jahr 2012 ins Leben gerufen, um der Öffentlichkeit Zugang zu Berichten, über vermutete Nebenwirkungen (auch bekannt als vermutete unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkungen) zu geben. Diese Berichte werden von den nationalen Arzneimittelzulassungsbehörden und von pharmazeutischen Unternehmen, die über eine Zulassung (Lizenz) für die Medikamente verfügen, elektronisch an EudraVigilance übermittelt.
EudraVigilance ist ein System zur Sammlung von Berichten über vermutete Nebenwirkungen. Diese Meldungen dienen der Bewertung von Nutzen und Risiken von Arzneimitteln während ihrer Entwicklung und der Überwachung ihrer Sicherheit nach ihrer Zulassung im Europäischen Wirtschaftsraum (EWR). EudraVigilance ist seit Dezember 2001 in Betrieb.
Diese Website wurde in Übereinstimmung mit der EudraVigilance Access Policy eingerichtet, die entwickelt wurde, um die öffentliche Gesundheit durch Unterstützung der Überwachung der Sicherheit von Arzneimitteln zu verbessern und die Transparenz für die Beteiligten, einschließlich der Öffentlichkeit, zu erhöhen.
Der Verwaltungsrat der Europäischen Arzneimittel-Agentur genehmigte die EudraVigilance Access Policy erstmals im Dezember 2010. Eine Überarbeitung wurde vom Verwaltungsrat im Dezember 2015 auf der Grundlage der Pharmakovigilanz-Gesetzgebung von 2010 angenommen. Die Richtlinie zielt darauf ab, Interessenvertretern wie den nationalen Arzneimittelzulassungsbehörden im EWR, der Europäischen Kommission, Angehörigen der Gesundheitsberufe, Patienten und Verbrauchern sowie der pharmazeutischen Industrie und Forschungseinrichtungen Zugang zu Berichten über vermutete Nebenwirkungen zu gewähren.
Transparenz ist ein zentrales Leitprinzip der Agentur und von zentraler Bedeutung für den Aufbau von Vertrauen in den Regulierungsprozess. Durch die Erhöhung der Transparenz ist die Agentur besser in der Lage, dem wachsenden Bedürfnis der Interessengruppen, einschließlich der breiten Öffentlichkeit, nach Zugang zu Informationen gerecht zu werden.
Ihr Bericht bis zum 17. April 2021 listet 7.766 Todesfälle und 330.218 Verletzungen nach Injektionen von vier experimentellen COVID-19-Impfungen auf:
COVID-19 MRNA IMPFSTOFF MODERNA (CX-024414)
COVID-19-MRNA-IMPFSTOFF PFIZER-BIONTECH
COVID-19 IMPFSTOFF ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
COVID-19 IMPFSTOFF JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
Ein Abonnent von Health Impact News in Europa hat die Berichte für jede der vier COVID-19-Impfungen, die wir hier aufnehmen, erstellt. Dieser Abonnent hat sich bereit erklärt, dies zu tun, und es ist eine Menge Arbeit, jede Reaktion mit Verletzungen und Todesfällen tabellarisch zu erfassen, da es im EudraVigilance-System keinen Ort gibt, an dem alle Ergebnisse tabellarisch erfasst werden.
Hier ist die Zusammenfassung der Daten bis zum 17. April 2021.
Gesamtreaktionen für den experimentellen mRNA-Impfstoff Tozinameran (Code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) von BioNTech/ Pfizer: 4.293 Todesfälle und 144.607 Verletzungen bis zum 17.04.2021
- 10,754 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 37 deaths
- 6,993 Cardiac disorders incl. 499 deaths
- 45 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 3,944 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 103 Endocrine disorders
- 4,388 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 32,024 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 216 deaths
- 99,747 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1397 deaths
- 199 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 15 deaths
- 3,165 Immune system disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 9,534 Infections and infestations incl. 512 deaths
- 3,653 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 79 deaths
- 7,166 Investigations incl. 161 deaths
- 2,407 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 85 deaths
- 51,699 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 44 deaths
- 133 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 7 deaths
- 63,051 Nervous system disorders incl. 393 deaths
- 177 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths
- 76 Product issues
- 5,684 Psychiatric disorders incl. 60 deaths
- 885 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 62 deaths
- 911 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 13,181 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 490 deaths
- 15,325 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 35 deaths
- 409 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 111 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 6 deaths
- 7,694 Vascular disorders incl. 152 deaths
Gesamtreaktionen für den experimentellen mRNA-Impfstoff mRNA-1273(CX-024414) von Moderna: 2.094 Todesfälle und 15.979 Verletzungen bis 17/04/2021
- 766 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 1,184 Cardiac disorders incl. 206 deaths
- 8 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 339 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 20 Endocrine disorders
- 518 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 3,523 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 75 deaths
- 11,366 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 938 deaths
- 69 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 439 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,299 Infections and infestations incl. 107 deaths
- 707 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 41 deaths
- 5356 Investigations incl. 58 deaths
- 472 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 42 deaths
- 5,163 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 44 deaths
- 46 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 7 deaths
- 6,834 Nervous system disorders incl. 215 deaths
- 44 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 8 Product issues
- 782 Psychiatric disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 271 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 20 deaths
- 96 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 2,019 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 181 deaths
- 1,947 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 151 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 100 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 12 deaths
- 1,035 Vascular disorders incl. 68 deaths
Gesamtreaktionen für den experimentellen Impfstoff AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) von Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 1.360 Todesfälle und 169.386 Verletzungen bis 17/04/2021
- 4,740 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 61 deaths
- 6,744 Cardiac disorders incl. 172 deaths
- 67 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 death
- 4,480 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 127 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 6,983 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 52,560 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 54 deaths
- 130,827General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 442 deaths
- 203 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 1,666 Immune system disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 9,789 Infections and infestations incl. 88 deaths
- 3,736 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
- 8,792 Investigations incl. 19 deaths
- 6,575 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 76,467 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 125 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 103,240Nervous system disorders incl. 207 deaths
- 88 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 42 Product issues
- 8,740 Psychiatric disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 1,609 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 1,688 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 14,224 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 130 deaths
- 21,280 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 330 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 351 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths
- 7,427 Vascular disorders incl. 78 deaths
Gesamtreaktionen für den experimentellen COVID-19-Impfstoff JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) von Johnson & Johnson: 19 Todesfälle und 246 Verletzungen bis 17.04.2021
Keine Grafik vorhanden.
- 9 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 1 death
- 29 Cardiac disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorder
- 16 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 1 Endocrine disorder
- 14 Eye disorders
- 61 Gastrointestinal disorders
- 154 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 8 deaths
- 4 Hepatobiliary disorders
- 10 Immune system disorders
- 27 Infections and infestations
- 16 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications
- 40 Investigations
- 12 Metabolism and nutrition disorders
- 59 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders
- 0 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
- 138 Nervous system disorders incl. 1 death
- 0 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 1 Product issue
- 24 Psychiatric disorders
- 9 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 1 death
- 4 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 49 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1 death
- 28 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
- 4 Social circumstances
- 4 Surgical and medical procedures
- 44 Vascular disorders incl. 2 deaths
Dies sind öffentliche Informationen, die von der Europäischen Arzneimittelagentur (EMA) finanziert werden, und jeder kann das EudraVigilance-System nutzen und diese Daten überprüfen.
Dänemark und Norwegen haben die Verwendung der experimentellen COVID-19-Spritzen von AstraZeneca vollständig ausgesetzt.
In einer Erklärung des norwegischen Instituts für öffentliche Gesundheit heißt es, der COVID-„Impfstoff“ von AstraZeneca sei gefährlicher als COVID selbst, insbesondere für junge Menschen.
Die EMA empfiehlt ihn weiterhin. Sie fügte jedoch eine Sicherheitswarnung für die J&J-Impfung hinzu, aufgrund von tödlichen Blutgerinnseln.