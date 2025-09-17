Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

„Fasziniert“ vom Mord: Tages-Anzeiger vergleicht Kirk-Mörder mit sowjetischem Helden Wassili Saizew

Noch ist Charlie Kirk nicht beerdigt, da zeigt sich der Tages-Anzeiger „fasziniert“ vom Täter seines Attentats. Die woke Zeitung stellt den sowjetischen Scharfschützen Wassili Saizew als „Antifaschisten“ in eine Reihe mit Kirks Mörder – „Faszination“ pur. Das Opfer wird zur Randnotiz, die Gewalt zur Ästhetik erhoben. Ein publizistischer Tiefpunkt – und ein weiterer Beleg für den unaufhaltsamen Niedergang der woken Zeitung.

„Ein Kopfschuss aus 142 Metern: Ins Entsetzen über den Mord an Charlie Kirk mischt sich Faszination für das Können des Täters.“

