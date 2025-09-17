Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der digitale Fichenstaat

In knapp zwei Wochen entscheiden die Schweizer an der Urne über das E-ID-Gesetz. Was die Vorlage bedeutet – und warum sie gefährlich ist.

Michael Straumann

Weltweit gewinnt die digitale Identität an Boden. Die EU arbeitet an einer Altersverifikations-App, die die E-ID direkt mit den Online-Aktivitäten der Bürger verknüpfen soll. Der Prototyp läuft bereits in Italien, Dänemark, Spanien und Griechenland. Parallel dazu wird eine digitale Brieftasche entwickelt, in der künftig Führerschein, Gesundheitsdaten und Bankkarten Platz finden.

Auch Deutschland treibt die elektronische Identität voran:

