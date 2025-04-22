Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Friedrich Merz – der Kriegstreiber

Von Uwe Froschauer

Wer – wie auch ich zeitweise – glaubte, nach Kanzler Scholz könne es nur besser werden hat sich getäuscht. Ich hatte gehofft, dass die Ampelkoalition vor dem Ende der Legislaturperiode brechen würde. Meine Hoffnung wurde erfüllt. Etwas Gutes hat das Ampel-Aus zweifellos: Die Wählerbetrüger und Kriegstreiber, die Grünen, sind aus dem Rennen. Was diese Partei – vertreten von unbedarften Ministern wie Annalena Baerbock und Robert Habeck – Deutschland angetan hat, ist nicht wieder gutzumachen. Mit dieser Partei in der Koalition ist Regieren nicht möglich.

