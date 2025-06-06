Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Friedrich Merz wurde nicht gegrillt

Egon W. Kreutzer

Der Bundeskanzler hat es überstanden.

Nun, überstanden hat etwas mit Stehen zu tun. Merz saß allerdings die meiste Zeit, wobei er die meiste Zeit nicht im Bild war. Im Bilde war er wahrscheinlich schon, aber eben nicht im Mittelpunkt. Der Mittelpunkt der Übertragung aus dem Oval Office war Trump, und danach kam in konzentrischen Kreisen um den Mittelpunkt herum wieder Trump.

Die Empfehlung, Trump reden zu lassen, hat jedenfalls gefruchtet.

Merz hatte drei Redebeiträge.

Zuerst, aufgefordert von Trump, etwas auf deutsch für die Deutschen zu

