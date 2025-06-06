Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Goldpreis steigt – Milliarden fließen in größten Gold-ETF

Innerhalb einer Woche sind die Goldbestände des SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) um 10 Tonnen angestiegen. Auch der größte Silber-ETF erhielt Zulauf.

Silber- und Goldpreis

Am gestrigen Mittwoch schloss der Goldpreis im US-Futures-Handel (August-Kontrakt) bei 3.374 US-Dollar pro Unze. Das entsprach 2.954 Euro. Innerhalb einer Woche verteuerte sich Gold auf Dollar-Basis um 2,6 Prozent, während in Euro ein kleines Plus von 0,8 Prozent zu verzeichnen ist. Von den Rekordkursen Anfang Mai war der Goldpreis damit noch 1,6 Prozent (in USD) bzw. 2,1 Prozent (in EUR) entfernt.

