Friedrich Merz zu Ukraine, Putin und Bundeswehr in der Generaldebatte

Ein kritischer Kommentar von Uwe Froschauer

Friedrich Merz ist am 17. September 2025 in der Generaldebatte im Bundestag auf die Themen grundlegende Reformen, Zukunftsauftrag, Migration und angebliche Migrationswende, Sozialstaat und Gerechtigkeit, Geduld und Ausdauer sowie auf die Verteidigungs- und Außenpolitik der Regierung eingegangen. Letzteres ist zentrales Thema dieses Artikels. Vorab ein kurzer Kommentar zu den hier nicht im Detail behandelten Themen.

Wer die Kriegstüchtigkeit verbunden mit höheren Rüstungsausgaben erhöht, bei gleichzeitigem Rückgang

