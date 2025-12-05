Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Goldpreis ringt um 4.200 USD – ETF-Daten zeigen moderate Zuflüsse bei Gold und deutliche Käufe im Silber-Segment.

Goldpreis kämpft um 4.200er-Marke – bei den ETFs boomt Silber

Der Goldpreis ringt um die 4.200er-Marke. Während der Gold-ETF GLD nur moderate Zuflüsse zeigt, erlebt der größte Silber-ETF deutliche Kapitalströme.

Goldpreis schwankt um 4.200 USD

Der Goldpreis pendelte zuletzt eng um 4.200 USD bzw. 3.600 EUR. Klare Impulse blieben vor der Fed-Sitzung aus. Die technische Struktur wirkt robust, solange 4.150 USD und 3.500 EUR halten.

Am Mittwoch schloss Gold an der COMEX bei 4.206 USD / 3.605 EUR. Auf Wochensicht ergibt sich ein Plus von 1,0 Prozent (USD) und 0,4 Prozent (EUR). Silber entwickelte sich deutlich dynamischer: plus 9,5 Prozent (USD) und 8,9 Prozent (EUR) auf 58,46 USD / 50,11 EUR – neue

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen