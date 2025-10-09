Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Groteske Europa-Umfrage: Wie ein Pharma-Verband mit Fake News für den Kolonialvertrag wirbt

Kürzlich verkündete ein Verband, Interpharma genannt, in einer Medienmitteilung: «Neue Europabefragung 2025: Stimmabsicht zu Bilateralen III zeigt satte Mehrheit für ein Ja.» Würde heute abgestimmt – so Interpharma –, würde eine Mehrheit von über 60 % die «Stabilisierung der bestehenden Verträge» unterstützen.

Ich ging der Sache nach. Die Interpharma vertritt 23 Firmen, wobei nur gerade Novartis und Roche schweizerisch sind. Die Pharmaindustrie in Europa ist stark mit den jeweiligen Staaten verbandelt. Auch kann man von den Managern der 21 ausländischen Pharma-Firmen schwerlich Verständnis für die hiesigen Volksrechte erwarten.

