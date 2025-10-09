Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Ein Turbo weniger – Verbrenner-Aus erreicht die Einbürgerung

Egon W. Kreutzer

Der Turbo, korrekt „Abgaslader“, war ein beliebtes Gimmick, mit dessen Hilfe Automobilen das Flair besonderer Kraft und Spritzigkeit verliehen wurde. In Politikerkreisen verkam der Begriff „Turbo“ jedoch bald zu einem Synonym für Hast und Eile, und wurde alledem umgehängt, was von Regierenden unter dem Druck von Wahlen zur Herstellung eines Vorsprungs hektisch zusammengeschustert wurde. Dazu gehören nicht nur die Wachstums-Turbos, die Kriegstüchtigkeitsturbos, der Sondervermögensturbo, sondern auch die Turbo-Einbürgerung – und deren Stündlein soll heute im Bundestag, ab 16.30 Uhr schlagen.

Zur Faktenlage:

