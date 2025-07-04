Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Hey, Big Spender

Ist Deutschland noch zahlungsfähig?

Muss Friedrich Merz demnächst beim Insolvenzgericht die Hosen runterlassen?

Die Frage ist rein hypothetisch, denn ein Insolvenzrecht für Staaten gibt es nicht. 

Es ist auch nicht zielführend, über so etwas, wie die Entmündigung des verschwendungssüchtigen, größenwahnsinnigen Großvaters nachzudenken, um das Erbe vor den falschen Freunden zu retten, die sich an seinem Krankenbett häuslich eingerichtet haben. Das hat zuletzt bei Ludwig II. von Bayern schon nur bedingt funktioniert. Erst ein nasses Grab  im Starnberger See hat seiner Verwirrung wirklich ein Ende bereiten können.

