Ich habe alles nachweisen lassen

Katja war gesund, als sie 2021 ihre erste COVID-19-Impfung erhielt. Heute lebt sie mit über 30 Diagnosen, ist schwer pflegebedürftig und kämpft jeden Tag ums Überleben. Im Gespräch mit dem Arzt Ralf Tillenburg und Johannes Clasen schildert sie ihren dramatischen Leidensweg – mit klaren Laborbefunden, aber ohne Kostenübernahme durch das Gesundheitssystem. Da sie alle Diagnosen mit Befunden nachweisen kann, fordert sie nun Anerkennung und Hilfe.

