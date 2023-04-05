In welche Länder kann ich reisen, wenn ich nicht geimpft worden bin? April 2023 Update

Eine aktuelle Liste aller 195 Länder der Welt und ihrer aktuellen Anforderungen an Besucher, einschließlich Impfungen, Tests und Quarantäneanforderungen.
Informationen verfügbar am 3. April 2023; überarbeitet unter der Annahme, dass von keinem Land neue Beschränkungen eingeführt wurden, mit Ausnahme von China, dessen Einreise von mehreren Ländern beschränkt wird (hier nicht vermerkt).
Die Liste der Länder stammt von Worldometer. Dies ist eine Aktualisierung eines Beitrags, der erstmals am 5. Dezember 2022 veröffentlicht und im Januar aktualisiert wurde.
In allen Fällen wird Reisenden empfohlen, die unten in der Tabelle das jeweilige Land anzuklicken, um die angegebenen Seiten von UK.GOV aufzurufen und dann den Links zu „Coronavirus“ und (sofern verfügbar) „Einreisebestimmungen“ zu folgen, um die neuesten Informationen zu finden.
Neue Informationen werden in rot dargestellt; wichtige Änderungen werden durchgestrichen.
✓ = erforderlich; X = nicht erforderlich – = keine spezifischen Ratschläge
|Country
|Vaccination required
|Health declaration or negative Covid test
|Quarantine
|Other
|Afghanistan
|–
|–
|–
|No specific Covid related advice
|Albania
|X
|X
|X
|Algeria
|X
|X
|X
|Andorra
|X
|X
|X
|Angola
|✓
|✓
|7 days with anyone accompanying if tested positive
|Face masks compulsory in health settings
|Antigua and Barbuda
|X
|X
|X
|May have to isolate at discretion of health authority if testing positive within the country Face masks compulsory in health settings
|Argentina
|X
|X
|X
|Proof of vaccination may be required by some venues If testing positive you may have to remain where you are
|Armenia
|X
|X
|X
Australia
|X
|X
|X
|Vaccine passport, social distancing and face mask requirements vary between states
|Austria
|X
|X
|X
|Azerbaijan
|✓
|X
|X
|Bahamas
|X
|X
|Bahrain
|X
|X
|X
|Quarantine as per advice of government if testing positive within the country
|Bangladesh
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Face masks must be worn at all times within country
|Barbados
|X
|X
|X
|Belarus
|X
|X
|X
|Belgium
|X
|X
|X
|Belize
|X
|X
|X
|Benin
|X
|X
|X
|Bhutan
|X
|X
|X
|Bolivia
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|X
|X
|X
|Botswana
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Brazil
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|x
|Brunei
|X
|X
|X
|Bulgaria
|X
|X
|X
|Burkina Faso
|X
|✓
|X
|Face masks compulsory in all public places
|Burundi
|X
|Pre-booked testing on arrival
|X
|Cambodia
|X
|X
|X
|Face masks widely worn, and proof of vaccination may be requested
|Cameroon
|X
|Prior to arrival and on arriving
|X
|Canada
|X
|X
|X
|Cape Verde
|X
|X
|X
|Central African Republic
|X
|X
|X
|Chad
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Chile
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|China
|X
|A negative Covid PCR test is required for enry
|X
|Colombia
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Face masks must be worn on journey in an through airport
|Comoros
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Covid test required for departure
|Congo
|X
|X
|X
|Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
|✓
|X
|X
|Some exemptions may apply for unvaccinated Tokelau has further restrictions
|Costa Rica
|X
|X
|X
|Côte d”Ivoire
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Croatia
|X
|X
|X
|Cuba
|X
|X
|X
|Cyprus
|X
|X
|X
|Czech Republic
|X
|X
|X
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Denmark
|X
|X
|X
|Djibouti
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Vaccine proof required for exit
|Dominica
|X
|X
|X
|Dominican Republic
|X
|X
|X
|Health declaration form required by all passengers
|Ecuador
|X
|X
|X
|Egypt
|X
|X
|X
|El Salvador
|X
|X
|X
|Equatorial Guinea
|–
|–
|–
|‘Entry requirements’ weblink broken and no specific guidance available at other links
|Eritrea
|X
|X
|X
|All land borders are closed; some airlines may require Covid testing
|Estonia
|X
|X
|X
Eswatini
|X
|May have to complete health declaration for air travel
|X
|Ethiopia
|X
|X
|X
|Fiji
|X
|X
|X
|Finland
|X
|X
|X
|France
|X
|X
|X
|Gabon
|X
|X
|X
|Georgia
|X
|X
|X
|Germany
|X
|X
|X
|Ghana
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Health declaration required by all passengers
|Greece
|X
|X
|X
|Grenada
|X
|X
|X
|Guatemala
|X
|X
|X
|Face masks compulsory in health settings
|Guinea
|✓
|X
|X
|Guinea-Bissau
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Guyana
|X
|X
|X
|Haiti
|X
|✓
|X
|Temperature checked on arrival
|Honduras
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Quarantine may be required; social distancing and face masks enforced in public places
|Hungary
|X
|X
|X
|Iceland
|X
|X
|X
|Indonesia
|✓
|X
|X
|Very complex vaccine and testing requirements, please check: Coronavirus – Indonesia travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
|Iran
|✓
|✓
|X
|Iraq
|✓
|X
|X
|There appears to be no entry without proof of Covid vaccination status
|Ireland
|X
|X
|X
|Israel
|X
|X
|X
|Italy
|X
|X
|X
|Jamaica
|X
|X
|X
|Random screening on arrival
|Japan
|X
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Jordan
|X
|X
|X
|Kazakhstan
|X
|X
|X
|Kenya
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Kiribati
|–
|–
|–
|No specific advice provided, directed to government Facebook page (useless by the way)
|Kuwait
|X
|X
|X
|Kyrgyzstan
|X
|X
|X
|Laos
|✓
|No information
|X
|Proof of vaccination or Covid testing required prior to departure
|Latvia
|✓
|No information
|X
|Lebanon
|✓
|Pre-departure Covid tests no longer required for anyone but unclear about pre-entry tests
|X
|It is not stated that you can enter if not fully vaccinated
|Lesotho
|X
|X
|X
|Liberia
|✓
|No information
|X
|Screening on arrival
|Libya
|–
|–
|–
|No specific advice
|Liechtenstein
|X
|X
|X
|Lithunania
|X
|X
|X
|Luxembourg
|X
|X
|X
|Madagascar
|X
|X
|X
|Malawi
|✓
|–
|X
|No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
|Malaysia
|X
|X
|X
|Maldives
|X
|X
|X
|Health declaration form required
|Mali
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Malta
|X
|X
|X
|Marshall Islands
|✓
|X*
|X
|*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
|Mauritania
|X
|X
|X
|Mauritius
|X
|X
|X
|Mexico
|X
|X
|X
|Micronesia
|✓
|X*
|X
|*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
|Moldova
|X
|X
|X
|Monaco
|X
|X
|X
|Mongolia
|X
|X
|X
|Montenegro
|X
|X
|X
|Morocco
|✓
|X
|X
|Random testing on arrival *Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear
|Mozambique
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Myanmar
|✓
|X
|X
|Proof of Covid insurance required
|Namibia
|X
|X
|X
|Nepal
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Netherlands
|X
|X
|X
|New Zealand
|X
|X
|X
|Nicaragua
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Niger
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Nigeria
|X
|X
|X
|X
|North Korea
|–
|–
|–
|All travel in and out is currently suspended
|North Macedonia
|X*
|X
|X
|*Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear
|Norway
|X
|X
|X
|Oman
|X
|X
|X
|Airlines may require proof of Covid test or masks
|Pakistan
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
Palau
|✓
|✓
|X*
|No entry without proof of Covid vaccine status
|Panama
|X
|X
|X
|Papau New Guinea
|X
|X
|X
|Paraguay
|X
|X
|X
|Peru
|–
|–
|–
|No specific advice provided
|Philippines
|✓
|✓
|X
|Poland
|X
|X
|X
|Portugal
|X
|X
|X
|Qatar
|X
|✓
|X
|Romania
|X
|X
|X
|Russia
|X
|X
|X
|Rwanda
|X
|X
|X
|Samoa
|X
|Health declaration required
|X
|San Marino
|X
|X
|X
|São Tomé and Principe
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Saudi Arabia
|X
|X
|X
|Senegal
|X
|X
|X
|Serbia
|X
|X
|X
|Seychelles
|X
|Health declaration form
|X
|Sierra Leone
|✓
|X*
|X
|*No provision for Covid testing suggesting no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
|Singapore
|X
|X
|X
|Unvaccinated need to take departure Covid test
|Slovakia
|X*
|X
|X
|*Advice on entry is vague and liable to change
|Slovenia
|X
|X
|X
|Solomon Islands
|✓
|X*
|X
|*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
|Somalia
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|South Africa
|X
|X
|X
|South Korea
|X
|Health declaration form
|X
|South Sudan
|✓
|✓*
|X
|*If not vaccinated
|Spain
|X
|X
|X
|Sri Lanka
|X
|X
|X
|St Kitts and Nevis
|X
|X
|X
|St Lucia
|X
|Health declaration form
|X
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|X
|X
|X
|Sudan
|X
|X
|X
|Suriname
|✓
|✓
|X
|Sweden
|X
|X
|X
|Switzerland
|X
|X
|X
|Syria
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Taiwan
|X*
|X
|There is 7-day self-isolation requirement on arrival
|*Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated my enter provided they meet visa requirements (UK is visa exempt)
|Tajikistan
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Tanzania
|X
|X
|X
|Thailand
|X
|X
|X
|The Gambia
|X
|X
|X
|The Occupied Palestinian Territories
|X
|X
|X
|Timor-Leste
|✓
|X*
|X
|*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination or an exemption letter from a doctor
|Togo
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Covid test required on departure
|Tonga
|–
|–
|–
|No Covid specific advice provided
|Trinidad and Tobago
|X
|X
|X
|Tunisia
|X
|X
|X
|Turkey
|X
|X
|X
|Turkmenistan
|✓*
|✓
|X
|*Or antibody test
|Tuvalu
|–
|–
|–
|Advice is to check with airline
|Uganda
|X
|X
|X
|Possible screening on arrival
|Ukraine
|–
|–
|–
|Travel not advised
|United Arab Emirates
|–
|–
|–
|Check with Ethiad Airlines about related Covid entry restrictions
|United Kingdom
|X
|X
|X
|Uruguay
|X
|X
|X
|USA
|✓
|X*
|X
|*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination but this should be revised soon
|Uzbekistan
|X
|X
|X
|Vanuatu
|X
|X
|X
|Venezuela
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Vietnam
|X
|X
|X
|Yemen
|X
|X
|X
|Zambia
|X
|X
|X
|Zimbabwe
|✓
|If not fully Covid vaccinated
|X
|Holy See
|X
|X
|X
|See travel advice for Italy