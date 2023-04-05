Unabhängige News und Infos

In welche Länder kann ich reisen, wenn ich nicht geimpft worden bin? April 2023 Update

In welche Länder kann ich reisen, wenn ich nicht geimpft worden bin? April 2023 Update

Eine aktuelle Liste aller 195 Länder der Welt und ihrer aktuellen Anforderungen an Besucher, einschließlich Impfungen, Tests und Quarantäneanforderungen.

Informationen verfügbar am 3. April 2023; überarbeitet unter der Annahme, dass von keinem Land neue Beschränkungen eingeführt wurden, mit Ausnahme von China, dessen Einreise von mehreren Ländern beschränkt wird (hier nicht vermerkt).

Die Liste der Länder stammt von Worldometer. Dies ist eine Aktualisierung eines Beitrags, der erstmals am 5. Dezember 2022 veröffentlicht und im Januar aktualisiert wurde.

In allen Fällen wird Reisenden empfohlen, die unten in der Tabelle das jeweilige Land anzuklicken, um die angegebenen Seiten von UK.GOV aufzurufen und dann den Links zu „Coronavirus“ und (sofern verfügbar) „Einreisebestimmungen“ zu folgen, um die neuesten Informationen zu finden.

Neue Informationen werden in rot dargestellt; wichtige Änderungen werden durchgestrichen.

= erforderlich; X = nicht erforderlich = keine spezifischen Ratschläge

CountryVaccination requiredHealth declaration or negative Covid testQuarantineOther
AfghanistanNo specific Covid related advice
AlbaniaXXX 
AlgeriaXXX 
AndorraXXXFace masks ‘recommended’ on public transport
Angola7 days with anyone accompanying if tested positiveFace masks compulsory in health settings
Antigua and BarbudaXXXMay have to isolate at discretion of health authority if testing positive within the country Face masks compulsory in health settings
ArgentinaXXXProof of vaccination may be required by some venues If testing positive you may have to remain where you are
ArmeniaXXX 

Australia		XXXVaccine passport, social distancing and face mask requirements vary between states Officially all passengers must wear face masks on flights inbound to Australia – but anecdotal evidence suggest that this is variably applied
AustriaXXXFFP2 face masks compulsory on all public transport in Vienna
AzerbaijanXXSome airlines may require Covid test for departure
BahamasXXX 
BahrainXXXQuarantine as per advice of government if testing positive within the country
BangladeshIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXFace masks must be worn at all times within country
BarbadosXXX 
BelarusXXX 
BelgiumXXX 
BelizeXXX 
BeninXXX 
BhutanXXX 
BoliviaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
Bosnia and HerzegovinaXXX 
BotswanaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
BrazilIf not fully Covid vaccinatedx 
BruneiXXXFace masks compulsory in health settings
BulgariaXXX 
Burkina FasoXXFace masks compulsory in all public places
BurundiXPre-booked testing on arrivalXYou may need to isolate if testing positive
CambodiaXXXFace masks widely worn, and proof of vaccination may be requested
CameroonXPrior to arrival and on arrivingX 
CanadaXXX 
Cape VerdeXXX7-day quarantine if testing positive within country; face masks compulsory in health settings
Central African RepublicXXX 
ChadIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
ChileIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
ChinaXA negative Covid PCR test is required for enryX 
ColombiaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXFace masks must be worn on journey in an through airport
ComorosIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXCovid test required for departure
CongoXXX 
Cook Islands, Tokelau and NiueXXSome exemptions may apply for unvaccinated Tokelau has further restrictions
Costa RicaXXX 
Côte d”IvoireIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
CroatiaXXX 
CubaXXXRandom screening on arrival All travellers advised to carry face masks
CyprusXXX 
Czech RepublicXXX 
Democratic Republic of the CongoIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
DenmarkXXXAirlines may require face masks
DjiboutiIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXVaccine proof required for exit
DominicaXXX 
Dominican RepublicXXXHealth declaration form required by all passengers
EcuadorXXX 
EgyptXXX 
El SalvadorXXXAdvised to take proof of vaccination in. case requirements change
Equatorial Guinea‘Entry requirements’ weblink broken and no specific guidance available at other links
EritreaXXXAll land borders are closed; some airlines may require Covid testing
EstoniaXXX 

Eswatini		XMay have to complete health declaration for air travelX 
EthiopiaXXX 
FijiXXX*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
FinlandXXX 
FranceXXX 
GabonXXXCovid test may be required on departure
GeorgiaXXX 
GermanyXXX 
GhanaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXHealth declaration required by all passengers
GreeceXXX 
GrenadaXXX 
GuatemalaXXXFace masks compulsory in health settings
GuineaXX 
Guinea-BissauIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
GuyanaXXX 
HaitiXXTemperature checked on arrival
HondurasIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXQuarantine may be required; social distancing and face masks enforced in public places
HungaryXXX 
IcelandXXX 
IndonesiaXXVery complex vaccine and testing requirements, please check: Coronavirus – Indonesia travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
IranX 
IraqXXThere appears to be no entry without proof of Covid vaccination status
IrelandXXX 
IsraelXXX 
ItalyXXX 
JamaicaXXXRandom screening on arrival
JapanXIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
JordanXXX 
KazakhstanXXX 
KenyaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
KiribatiNo specific advice provided, directed to government Facebook page (useless by the way)
KuwaitXXX 
KyrgyzstanXXX 
LaosNo informationXProof of vaccination or Covid testing required prior to departure
LatviaNo informationX 
LebanonPre-departure Covid tests no longer required for anyone but unclear about pre-entry testsXIt is not stated that you can enter if not fully vaccinated
LesothoXXX 
LiberiaNo informationXScreening on arrival
LibyaNo specific advice
LiechtensteinXXX 
LithunaniaXXX 
LuxembourgXXX 
MadagascarXXX 
MalawiXNo entry without proof of Covid vaccination
MalaysiaXXX 
MaldivesXXXHealth  declaration form required; it appears there is no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
MaliIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
MaltaXXX 
Marshall IslandsX*X*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
MauritaniaXXXMasks must be worn on arrival
MauritiusXXX7-day quarantine if testing positive for Covid within country
MexicoXXX 
MicronesiaX*X*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
MoldovaXXX 
MonacoXXX 
MongoliaXXX 
MontenegroXXX 
MoroccoXXRandom testing on arrival *Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear
MozambiqueIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
MyanmarXXProof of Covid insurance required
NamibiaXXX 
NepalIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
NetherlandsXXX 
New ZealandXXX 
NicaraguaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
NigerIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
NigeriaXXXX
North KoreaAll travel in and out is currently suspended
North MacedoniaX*XX*Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear
NorwayXXX 
OmanXXXAirlines may require proof of Covid test or masks
PakistanIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 

Palau		X*No entry without proof of Covid vaccine status
PanamaXXXInternal restrictions on movement may apply
Papau New GuineaXXX 
ParaguayXXX 
PeruNo specific advice provided
PhilippinesX 
PolandXXX 
PortugalXXX 
QatarXXProof of vaccination status required to enter public and private facilities
RomaniaXXX 
RussiaXXXRandom Covid testing on arrival
RwandaXXXNB: landing page provides contradictory advice
SamoaXHealth declaration requiredX 
San MarinoXXX 
São Tomé and PrincipeIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
Saudi ArabiaXXX 
SenegalXXX 
SerbiaXXX 
SeychellesXHealth declaration formX 
Sierra LeoneX*X*No provision for Covid testing suggesting no entry without proof of Covid vaccination
SingaporeXXXUnvaccinated need to take departure Covid test
SlovakiaX*XX*Advice on entry is vague and liable to change
SloveniaXXX 
Solomon IslandsX*X*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination
SomaliaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
South AfricaXXX 
South KoreaXHealth declaration formX 
South Sudan*X*If not vaccinated
SpainXXX 
Sri LankaXXX 
St Kitts and NevisXXX 
St LuciaXHealth declaration formX 
St Vincent and the GrenadinesXXX 
SudanXXX 
SurinameX 
SwedenXXX 
SwitzerlandXXX 
SyriaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
TaiwanX*XThere is 7-day self-isolation requirement on arrival*Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated my enter provided they meet visa requirements (UK is visa exempt)
TajikistanIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
TanzaniaXXXHealth declaration for required
ThailandXXX 
The GambiaXXX 
The Occupied Palestinian TerritoriesXXXRequirement to take a Covid test if feeling sick
Timor-LesteX*X*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination or an exemption letter from a doctor
TogoIf not fully Covid vaccinatedXCovid test required on departure
TongaNo Covid specific advice provided
Trinidad and TobagoXXX 
TunisiaXXX 
TurkeyXXX 
Turkmenistan*X*Or antibody test
TuvaluSeven-day quarantine on arrivalAdvice is to check with airline
UgandaXXXPossible screening on arrival
UkraineTravel not advised
United Arab EmiratesCheck with Ethiad Airlines about related Covid entry restrictions
United KingdomXXX 
UruguayXXX 
USAX*X*No entry without proof of Covid vaccination but this should be revised soon
UzbekistanXXX 
VanuatuXXX 
VenezuelaIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
VietnamXXX 
YemenXXX 
ZambiaXXX
ZimbabweIf not fully Covid vaccinatedX 
Holy SeeXXXSee travel advice for Italy

Quelle: What Countries Can I Go to If I Haven’t Been Vaxxed? April 2023 Update