In welche Länder kann ich reisen, wenn ich nicht geimpft worden bin? April 2023 Update

Country Vaccination required Health declaration or negative Covid test Quarantine Other

Afghanistan – – – No specific Covid related advice

Albania X X X

Algeria X X X

Andorra X X X Face masks ‘recommended’ on public transport

Angola ✓ ✓ 7 days with anyone accompanying if tested positive Face masks compulsory in health settings

Antigua and Barbuda X X X May have to isolate at discretion of health authority if testing positive within the country Face masks compulsory in health settings

Argentina X X X Proof of vaccination may be required by some venues If testing positive you may have to remain where you are

Armenia X X X



Australia X X X Vaccine passport, social distancing and face mask requirements vary between states Officially all passengers must wear face masks on flights inbound to Australia – but anecdotal evidence suggest that this is variably applied

Austria X X X FFP2 face masks compulsory on all public transport in Vienna

Azerbaijan ✓ X X Some airlines may require Covid test for departure

Bahamas X X X

Bahrain X X X Quarantine as per advice of government if testing positive within the country

Bangladesh ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Face masks must be worn at all times within country

Barbados X X X

Belarus X X X

Belgium X X X

Belize X X X

Benin X X X

Bhutan X X X

Bolivia ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Bosnia and Herzegovina X X X

Botswana ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Brazil ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated x

Brunei X X X Face masks compulsory in health settings

Bulgaria X X X

Burkina Faso X ✓ X Face masks compulsory in all public places

Burundi X Pre-booked testing on arrival X You may need to isolate if testing positive

Cambodia X X X Face masks widely worn, and proof of vaccination may be requested

Cameroon X Prior to arrival and on arriving X

Canada X X X

Cape Verde X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive within country; face masks compulsory in health settings

Central African Republic X X X

Chad ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Chile ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

China X A negative Covid PCR test is required for enry X

Colombia ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Face masks must be worn on journey in an through airport

Comoros ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Covid test required for departure

Congo X X X

Costa Rica X X X

Côte d”Ivoire ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Croatia X X X

Cuba X X X Random screening on arrival All travellers advised to carry face masks

Cyprus X X X

Czech Republic X X X

Democratic Republic of the Congo ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Denmark X X X Airlines may require face masks

Djibouti ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Vaccine proof required for exit

Dominica X X X

Dominican Republic X X X Health declaration form required by all passengers

Ecuador X X X

Egypt X X X

El Salvador X X X Advised to take proof of vaccination in. case requirements change

Equatorial Guinea – – – ‘Entry requirements’ weblink broken and no specific guidance available at other links

Eritrea X X X All land borders are closed; some airlines may require Covid testing

Estonia X X X



Eswatini X May have to complete health declaration for air travel X

Ethiopia X X X

Fiji X X X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Finland X X X

France X X X

Gabon X X X Covid test may be required on departure

Georgia X X X

Germany X X X

Ghana ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Health declaration required by all passengers

Greece X X X

Grenada X X X

Guatemala X X X Face masks compulsory in health settings

Guinea ✓ X X

Guinea-Bissau ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Guyana X X X

Haiti X ✓ X Temperature checked on arrival

Honduras ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Quarantine may be required; social distancing and face masks enforced in public places

Hungary X X X

Iceland X X X

Iran ✓ ✓ X

Iraq ✓ X X There appears to be no entry without proof of Covid vaccination status

Ireland X X X

Israel X X X

Italy X X X

Jamaica X X X Random screening on arrival

Japan X If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Jordan X X X

Kazakhstan X X X

Kenya ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Kiribati – – – No specific advice provided, directed to government Facebook page (useless by the way)

Kuwait X X X

Kyrgyzstan X X X

Laos ✓ No information X Proof of vaccination or Covid testing required prior to departure

Latvia ✓ No information X

Lebanon ✓ Pre-departure Covid tests no longer required for anyone but unclear about pre-entry tests X It is not stated that you can enter if not fully vaccinated

Lesotho X X X

Liberia ✓ No information X Screening on arrival

Libya – – – No specific advice

Liechtenstein X X X

Lithunania X X X

Luxembourg X X X

Madagascar X X X

Malawi ✓ – X No entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Malaysia X X X

Maldives X X X Health declaration form required ; it appears there is no entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Mali ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Malta X X X

Marshall Islands ✓ X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Mauritania X X X Masks must be worn on arrival

Mauritius X X X 7-day quarantine if testing positive for Covid within country

Mexico X X X

Micronesia ✓ X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Moldova X X X

Monaco X X X

Mongolia X X X

Montenegro X X X

Morocco ✓ X X Random testing on arrival *Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear

Mozambique ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Myanmar ✓ X X Proof of Covid insurance required

Namibia X X X

Nepal ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Netherlands X X X

New Zealand X X X

Nicaragua ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Niger ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Nigeria X X X X

North Korea – – – All travel in and out is currently suspended

North Macedonia X* X X *Possibly no entry without proof of Covid vaccination but unclear

Norway X X X

Oman X X X Airlines may require proof of Covid test or masks

Pakistan ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X



Palau ✓ ✓ X* No entry without proof of Covid vaccine status

Panama X X X Internal restrictions on movement may apply

Papau New Guinea X X X

Paraguay X X X

Peru – – – No specific advice provided

Philippines ✓ ✓ X

Poland X X X

Portugal X X X

Qatar X ✓ X Proof of vaccination status required to enter public and private facilities

Romania X X X

Russia X X X Random Covid testing on arrival

Rwanda X X X NB: landing page provides contradictory advice

Samoa X Health declaration required X

San Marino X X X

São Tomé and Principe ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Saudi Arabia X X X

Senegal X X X

Serbia X X X

Seychelles X Health declaration form X

Sierra Leone ✓ X* X *No provision for Covid testing suggesting no entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Singapore X X X Unvaccinated need to take departure Covid test

Slovakia X* X X *Advice on entry is vague and liable to change

Slovenia X X X

Solomon Islands ✓ X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination

Somalia ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

South Africa X X X

South Korea X Health declaration form X

South Sudan ✓ ✓* X *If not vaccinated

Spain X X X

Sri Lanka X X X

St Kitts and Nevis X X X

St Lucia X Health declaration form X

St Vincent and the Grenadines X X X

Sudan X X X

Suriname ✓ ✓ X

Sweden X X X

Switzerland X X X

Syria ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Taiwan X* X There is 7-day self-isolation requirement on arrival *Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated my enter provided they meet visa requirements (UK is visa exempt)

Tajikistan ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Tanzania X X X Health declaration for required

Thailand X X X

The Gambia X X X

The Occupied Palestinian Territories X X X Requirement to take a Covid test if feeling sick

Timor-Leste ✓ X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination or an exemption letter from a doctor

Togo ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X Covid test required on departure

Tonga – – – No Covid specific advice provided

Trinidad and Tobago X X X

Tunisia X X X

Turkey X X X

Turkmenistan ✓* ✓ X *Or antibody test

Tuvalu – – – S even-day quarantine on arrival Advice is to check with airline

Uganda X X X Possible screening on arrival

Ukraine – – – Travel not advised

United Arab Emirates – – – Check with Ethiad Airlines about related Covid entry restrictions

United Kingdom X X X

Uruguay X X X

USA ✓ X* X *No entry without proof of Covid vaccination but this should be revised soon

Uzbekistan X X X

Vanuatu X X X

Venezuela ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X

Vietnam X X X

Yemen X X X

Zambia X X X

Zimbabwe ✓ If not fully Covid vaccinated X