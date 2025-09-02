Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Inflation, Arbeitslosigkeit, Schulden – es geht aufwärts. Überall

Egon W. Kreutzer

Wer hätte das gedacht, dass Friedrich Merz und Lars Klingbeil, erst wenige Monate an der Macht, Deutschland so schnell wieder auf Vordermann bringen könnten? 

Sogar der Sommer war immer noch etwas wärmer als das langjährige Mittel von 1991 bis 2020, obwohl dieses langjährige Mittel kaum noch übertreffbar erschien. Auch die Regenmengen haben dazu beigetragen, dass die schon gar nicht mehr auffindbaren Grundwasserspiegel wieder angestiegen sind. 

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen