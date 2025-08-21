Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Irgendwann wird alles zur Pflicht – eine kleine Schweizer Geschichte des Zwangs

Warum die E-ID nur der nächste Schritt im alten Muster ist

Es ist schon fast ein Naturgesetz: In der Schweiz fängt alles „freiwillig“ an und endet im Formularstapel mit Strafandrohung. Warum eigentlich? Vielleicht, weil der Staat den gleichen Trick beherrscht wie jeder Dealer: Die erste Dosis ist gratis, danach bist du abhängig. Willkommen im Land, wo Freiheit Schritt für Schritt reguliert wird. Ironisch gesagt: Die Schweiz ist der wahre Erfinder der „schleichenden Pflicht“.

Von der guten Idee zum Zwang: Schweizer Klassiker
