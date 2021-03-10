John Ioannidis – Lockdowns? „Macht es NIE WIEDER!“ Deutsche UT

Prof. John Ioannidis gehört zu den meist-zitierten Wissenschaftlern weltweit. Er ist Professor für Medizin und Professor für Epidemiologie und Bevölkerungsgesundheit an der Stanford University School of Medicine, sowie professor by courtesy für biomedizinische Datenwissenschaft an der Stanford University School of Medicine, professor by courtesy für Statistik an der Stanford University School of Humanities and Sciences, und Kodirektor des Innovationszentrum für Meta-Forschung in Stanford, ebenfalls Stanford University School of Medicine.