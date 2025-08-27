Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Krieg oder Rente? Das ist hier die Frage.

Egon W. Kreutzer

Der Bundesmilliardenschleuder geht der Stoff aus

Es ist gelegentlich verblüffend, wie schnell ein Politiker aus dem Himmel der wohlfeilen Wahlversprechen auf den harten Boden der Realität plumpsen kann.

Vom Wohlgefühl, Kanzler eines reichen Landes zu werden, der weder Steuern erhöhen noch die Schuldenbremse lockern werden müsse, zu einem von der Finanznot geplagten Sondervermögens-Champion war es kein weiter Weg.

Nun spricht Kanzler Fritz von einem Herbst der Entscheidungen, und vorsorglich auch schon einmal davon, dass der Sozialstaat mit der Leistungsfähigkeit dieser Volkswirtschaft nicht mehr bezahlt werden könne.

