Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Leithammel auf dem Kriegspfad

Egon W. Kreutzer

Dieser Paukenschlag entspringt dem Gewoge der aktuellen Nachrichten, um nach einer Weile in die ruhige See einer Buchrezension zu münden. 

Das ist es doch eigentlich, was wir uns wünschen. Dem mörderischen Getriebe ängstigender Ereignisse zu entfliehen, Abstand zu gewinnen und dabei in jenes Wohlgefühl einzutauchen, das wir als „inneren Frieden“ bezeichnen, anstatt unsere Energie in Wut und Rachegelüsten sinnlos zu verbrauchen.

Teer Sandmann hat diese Sehnsucht in seinem Buch „Raffen, Sterben, Trance“ auf ganz eigentümliche Weise zum Ausdruck gebracht.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen